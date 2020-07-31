Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Mkango Resources Ltd (LON:MKA) rose 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), approximately 413,908 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 467,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of $6.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 27.49 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.17.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

