Mobilityone (LON:MBO) Stock Price Up 43.8%

Mobilityone Limited (LON:MBO) shares shot up 43.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), 898,189 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6,087% from the average session volume of 14,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.55.

Mobilityone Company Profile (LON:MBO)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in the Far East. The company operates in two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. It offers payment terminals and mobile payment applications for retailers, which enable bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, ATM card payments, and cashbacks; and payment solution products and services, including bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

