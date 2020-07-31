Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Nomura raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of MHK opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.