Narwhal Capital Management Sells 884 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.