National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.08.

SAP stock opened at C$32.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.84.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

