New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) Trading 23.8% Higher

New York Health Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBAL) shares traded up 23.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 12,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 32,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

New York Health Care Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBAL)

New York Health Care, Inc operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.