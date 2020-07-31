New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.02 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 347,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 168,089 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

