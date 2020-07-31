NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,673 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 732.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 166,546 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 154.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 216,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 131,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

