NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 7,564 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after buying an additional 2,190,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after buying an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $110,177,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.56 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

