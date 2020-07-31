NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,714,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,075 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 684.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $57,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,130.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $514,512.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,755.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.99. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

