NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 10,707 Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $7,804,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $168,600.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,504.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,886. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

NYSE GWRE opened at $118.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,962.01 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

