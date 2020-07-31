NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 11,400 Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $618,973.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,710.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,654. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Power Integrations stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $126.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.