NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 5,146 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 97,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

