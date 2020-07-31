NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 8,755 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,406,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after buying an additional 308,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,761,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,974,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 507,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of SON opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

