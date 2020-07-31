NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,575,000 after buying an additional 848,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,046,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 457,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,875,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,875,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $165.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.60. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

