NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

