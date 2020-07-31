NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RLI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,030 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in RLI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,353,000 after buying an additional 65,599 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in RLI by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.31. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.