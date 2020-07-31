NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $69,260,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,953 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

