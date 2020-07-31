NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $266,173.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,626,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,065,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,462 shares of company stock worth $19,478,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.