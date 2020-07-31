NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $58,043,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after buying an additional 3,163,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,490,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after buying an additional 2,259,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

BEN opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

