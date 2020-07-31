NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Lear stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

