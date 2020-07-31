NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $314.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.69 and its 200-day moving average is $232.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,139 shares of company stock worth $8,896,087 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

