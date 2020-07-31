NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,819,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $201.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $203.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.