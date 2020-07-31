NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,065,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,722,000 after buying an additional 537,203 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,372,000 after buying an additional 1,557,333 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,107,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

