NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $19,502,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $145.30 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

