NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.48 Million in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $21,170,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 99.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,487 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Shares of WING opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

