NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.84 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Insulet by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Insulet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.16. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $228.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,518.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.