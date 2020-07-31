NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $908,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. CL King upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NYSE:LCII opened at $124.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.72.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.