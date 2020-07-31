NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 135.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $279,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $599,622.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,398,538.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,242.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,182 shares of company stock worth $22,057,184 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

