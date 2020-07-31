NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 168.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE GPK opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.