NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.