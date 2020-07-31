NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 29.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 599,523 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 24,588.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,078 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $82,650,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,032,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 167,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. PNM Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

