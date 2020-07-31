NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of CVI opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

