NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after buying an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

