NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 325.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 615,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $31,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 69.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 224.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,161.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,910,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

