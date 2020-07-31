NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 114,487 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,487 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 51.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $10.84 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

