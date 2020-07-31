NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 126,632 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,632 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

NYSE:PBH opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

