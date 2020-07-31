NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,304 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.