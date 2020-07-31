NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 35,941 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,941 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE LNC opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

