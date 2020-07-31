NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 67,584 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,584 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.