NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,343,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 138,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $154.09 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.