NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after buying an additional 20,846,120 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $243,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,826,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after buying an additional 3,837,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $33.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.