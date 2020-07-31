NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,535 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,517,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,219 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 124.9% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 423,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,443,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,023,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

