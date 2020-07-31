Northcoast Research Comments on NCR Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

NYSE:NCR opened at $18.73 on Thursday. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in NCR by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NCR by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in NCR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.