Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

Several analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NOG opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.43.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

