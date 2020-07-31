NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Position Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

