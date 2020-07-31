On The Beach Group’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.33 ($4.84).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.38) on Friday. On The Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.53. The stock has a market cap of $432.75 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.