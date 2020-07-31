Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $187.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $198.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.