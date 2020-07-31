Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 137.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

AVDL stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $302.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.40. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

