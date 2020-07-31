Oppenheimer Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $43.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

BSX stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,718,000 after acquiring an additional 387,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after buying an additional 144,678 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

